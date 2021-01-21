Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Tops $315.94 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $196,918.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for $315.94 or 0.00977477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00123375 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072886 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00276467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00067484 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 12,321 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

