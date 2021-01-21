Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 48 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in FedEx by 56.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 9.8% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $251.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.28 and its 200 day moving average is $241.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

