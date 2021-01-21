Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 595 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.43.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $192.34 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.18 and a 200-day moving average of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

