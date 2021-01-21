Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 15,923 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in IMAX were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of IMAX opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley raised their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.