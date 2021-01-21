Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $128.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

