Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,938,000 after acquiring an additional 132,709 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $242.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -899.22 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.82. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $2,121,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,814 shares of company stock worth $7,602,390. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.86.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

