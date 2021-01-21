Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 500 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth $149,309,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth $24,588,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

V.F. stock opened at $82.33 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -633.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

