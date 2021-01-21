Mithril (MITH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.01 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Mithril has a market capitalization of $10.01 million and $6.01 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00346168 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

