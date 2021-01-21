Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Raymond James

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MHK. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.43.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.55. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

