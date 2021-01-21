Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. 4,697,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,045. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.54. Momo has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Momo will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Momo by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 30,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Momo by 34.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,059,000 after buying an additional 1,354,326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Momo by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 451,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 191,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momo by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.