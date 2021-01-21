Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

MNST has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ MNST opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.75. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $46,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,308,000 after acquiring an additional 501,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.