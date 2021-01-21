Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,995 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 47,356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 288,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $55.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.