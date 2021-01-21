Morgan Stanley Has $631,000 Holdings in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 931.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 280,517 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iBio were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iBio by 591.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iBio by 5,029.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iBio in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iBio by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iBio by 37.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

iBio stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. iBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.84.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,005.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

