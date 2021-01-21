Morgan Stanley Increases Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $54.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC cut Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Union Gaming Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $215,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,771 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $179,542,000 after buying an additional 713,019 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 27.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $146,991,000 after buying an additional 675,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,026,000 after buying an additional 1,961,116 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

