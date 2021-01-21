Morgan Stanley Purchases 144,692 Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

