Morgan Stanley Raises Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $74.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KYMR. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.71.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $24,769,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $9,723,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,170,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,262,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.