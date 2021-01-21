Morgan Stanley Raises Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $270.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair raised shares of Wayfair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.78.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W stock opened at $294.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.69. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,430,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,597 shares of company stock valued at $32,844,373 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Wayfair by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.