Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on the copper miner’s stock.

Shares of LON KAZ opened at GBX 751.20 ($9.81) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.84. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.82). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 672.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 599.32.

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

