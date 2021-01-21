Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on the copper miner’s stock.
Shares of LON KAZ opened at GBX 751.20 ($9.81) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.84. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.82). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 672.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 599.32.
KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) Company Profile
