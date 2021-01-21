Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ING Group raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $34.27.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

