Morgan Stanley Sells 5,339 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBR opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $475.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $143.40.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $437.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.11 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($18.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

