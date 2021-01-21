Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.88 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $45.24 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002775 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded up 99% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00062210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.00545301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00043151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.81 or 0.03905913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016473 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012944 BTC.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MRPH) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

