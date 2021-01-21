Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.3% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,263.38 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,176.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,171.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

