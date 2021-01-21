MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Down 6.3%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 630,599 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 449,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $625.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.89 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth $63,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 15.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 140.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

