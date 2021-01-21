MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

MSA Safety has raised its dividend payment by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

MSA Safety stock opened at $161.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $161.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $139,630.00. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,515.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,485,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

