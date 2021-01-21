MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $161.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $83.57 and a 1-year high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $304.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total value of $355,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,485,212 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

