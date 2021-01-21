Mulvihill S Split Corp. (SBN.TO) (TSE:SBN) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Mulvihill S Split Corp. (SBN.TO) (TSE:SBN)’s share price was up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.45. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.44.

About Mulvihill S Split Corp. (SBN.TO) (TSE:SBN)

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

