Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Jan 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.90) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($4.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Shares of NBRV opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $450.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

