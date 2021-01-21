Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $135.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

NTRA opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.39. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,219.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 575,392 shares in the company, valued at $53,275,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 472,025 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Natera by 5.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 602.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 7.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

