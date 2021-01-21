National Bank Financial Downgrades K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

K-Bro Linen stock opened at $30.33 on Monday.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.