Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.91

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.91 and traded as high as $15.67. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 141,902 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $346.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $264.18 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 291.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 46,449 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 69.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 739.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

