Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NAVI. Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Navient has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Navient by 549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Navient by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Navient by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

