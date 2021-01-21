Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,040,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 127,686 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Navigator by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

