Needham & Company LLC Raises Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $120.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46. Chewy has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $115.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.76 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Also, Director James A. Star sold 22,500 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,237,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 652,089 shares of company stock worth $60,251,442. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Chewy by 34.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Chewy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 49.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.