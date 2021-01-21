Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Shares Up 8.2%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) shares shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.60. 122,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 57,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.38 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nemaura Medical by 687.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

