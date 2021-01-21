Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at KeyCorp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $634.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $572.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $586.34 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $259.04 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $513.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,765,879,000 after acquiring an additional 125,297 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after acquiring an additional 50,016 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

