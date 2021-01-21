NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.70

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 3698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

