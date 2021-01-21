NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.13

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $4.56. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 28,017 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

In related news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $31,291.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 31,300 shares of company stock worth $104,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 692.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.43% of NetSol Technologies worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

