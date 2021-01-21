Neumark Market Capitalization Hits $4.30 Million (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Neumark has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $3,798.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neumark token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neumark alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00062391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00537753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.33 or 0.03916459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark (NEU) is a token. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 66,306,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,788,448 tokens. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.