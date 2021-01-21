New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.333 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend payment by 22.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

NJR opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

