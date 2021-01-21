New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.333 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend payment by 22.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

NYSE NJR opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

