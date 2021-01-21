New Oriental Education & Technology Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,571 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 350% compared to the average daily volume of 793 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $5,637,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 139,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 124,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDU. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.32. 29,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.61. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $187.43.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

