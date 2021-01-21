Newman & Schimel LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $122.75. The stock had a trading volume of 33,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,760. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $124.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

