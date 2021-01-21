Newman & Schimel LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,933,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.58. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,501. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.68 and a twelve month high of $126.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.57.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.