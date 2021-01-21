Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Shares of NR opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.91.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $96.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 45,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,681.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $88,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 174,526 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 139,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,397,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 112,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 146.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 101,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 651.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

