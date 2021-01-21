Newton (NEW) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market cap of $6.13 million and $877,284.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00049955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00120292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00073315 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00255347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00064280 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,046.43 or 0.94399648 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

