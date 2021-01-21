NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) rose 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 572,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,225,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

NXE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.44.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 2.15.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,711,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 380,751 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,217,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 426,243 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 219,655 shares during the period. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

