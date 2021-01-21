NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.30

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.30 and last traded at $83.25, with a volume of 22802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.34.

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

