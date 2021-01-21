NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) Trading 25.5% Higher

NH Hotel Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF)’s stock price traded up 25.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 4,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NH Hotel Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NH Hotel Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHHEF)

NH Hotel Group, SA operates hotels in Spain, Benelux, Italy, Germany, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Hotel. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 368 hotels and 57,466 rooms. It is also involved in the real estate, investment, procurement network, and financing businesses; and provision of catering, management, corporate, call center, and other services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for NH Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NH Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.