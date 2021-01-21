Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial goods maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nidec’s FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nidec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS NJDCY opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. Nidec has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

