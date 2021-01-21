NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is AMI Asset Management Corp’s 9th Largest Position

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 3.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $62,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $143.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.73 and a 200-day moving average of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $225.63 billion, a PE ratio of 81.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Barclays boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.